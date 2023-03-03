Bayern Munich extend Choupo-Moting’s contract till 2024

Choupo-Moting

Bayern Munich said on Friday the German champions have extended forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s contract for another year, rewarding him for scoring 15 goals already this season.

The 33-year-old Cameroon international will remain at the Allianz Arena until June 30, 2024.

He joined Bayern from Paris Saint-Germain in October 2020 and has made 82 appearances for the club, scoring 33 goals.

He has won the Bundesliga title twice and was part of Bayern’s 2020 Club World Cup-winning team.

He also played for Cameroon at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Choupo-Moting scored 18 goals in his first two seasons at Bayern despite receiving few starts, often coming on as a substitute.

Since Robert Lewandowski’s departure to Barcelona last year, Choupo-Moting has made the most of his opportunity by scoring 15 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions since returning from a groin strain in October.

Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said: “We’re very pleased that Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will be staying with us for another year.

“Choupo is an artist on the ball and has performed really well in recent years. He helped us in the first half of this season to fill the gap we had at centre-forward.

“He’s done really well and backed up his performances in games this year.”

Choupo-Moting said he was “super happy to be staying longer and continuing to have lots of fun with the club”.