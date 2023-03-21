Bayelsa Guber: PDP clears Gov Diri to fly party flag

…says candidate remains the man to beat

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Philip Shuaibu-led Peoples Democratic Party Screening Committee for the 2023 Bayelsa State Governorship primaries has cleared Governor Duoye Diri for the contest.

The screening exercise took place at the National Executive Council Hall, at the PDP National Secretariat, on Tuesday.

Chairman of the Guber Screening Committee for Bayelsa State and Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, presented Diri with his clearance certificate while party officials looked on.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the exercise, Shaibu said, “In line with the guideline, the next process is screening candidates for governorship in Bayelsa, and we have started.

“We have checked Diri’s document and we have interviewed him. And he is worthy to contest the election.

“Ordinarily as the incumbent and having been senator there shouldn’t be any issues with is document.

“But we didn’t rely on that, in line with the electoral law we still did our job. And we are glad to inform you that he is qualified to contest.

“He has done well in Bayelsa state. And we are sure you will do well and consolidate the good work you have started.”

Gov. Douye Diri who is the sole governorship aspirant in his remarks said, Bayelsa was “Hitherto was known as one of the flashpoints, particularly during elections. And for the first time in our states, we had presidential elections.

“We had National Assembly elections and the just concluded House of Assembly elections. There is no single death recorded in Bayelsa state.

“And in terms of development, both infrastructure and human. The records are also there that will speak for our government.

“And because we want to continue with the peace and security of our state, we want to continue with the already recorded human and infrastructural development of our state.

“We believe that the only way for us to stabilize our state is to continue and go for a second term.

“So, that we will also hand over to others who will continue with the current peace and security that we enjoy in that state or the current level of human and infrastructural development.

“Bayelsa, as you rightly said is a PDP state the previous government has done a lot and we are also completing many projects they started.

“As a matter of fact, they call me the completion Governor we are completing most of the projects that were embarked upon by the previous administration and adding new projects to them.

“And I’m very sure that if you interact with those who leave in Bayelsa, you will have every acknowledgment as to why this government has shared prosperity as to come on for re-elections.

“All the APC characters you mentioned were there during the Presidential and State House of Assembly elections.

“In Bayelsa, we stopped the Labour Party’s wave in Rivers and Delta and it was only in Bayelsa we recorded a victory for the PDP in the Presidential candidate.

“In the National Assembly elections, Bayelsa is the only state that recorded 3/3 in the Senatorial elections. We also won 4 House of Representatives out of 5 for PDP. So we are talking about 100/100 for PDP.

“Except people bring the anti-democracy and those who are anti-democracy. But I can assure you that with the character of measuring popularity, we will win.

“The PDP is a formidable party in Bayelsa State. A lot of people who left us leading to the 2019 general elections are back to the party. “

He further said, “So, what we did has brought members of the party back not only them, but so many APC members have decamped to PDP so many over the period and so the other party is almost getting empty.

“It wasn’t an issue of anybody getting scared. I think people just feel that the government is doing well. And you know, you don’t change a winning team in football.

“So, everybody in the party feels we should continue with the winning team that we are and to put it succinctly that has led to our victory in this immediate past elections.”