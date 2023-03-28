Bayelsa Guber: Daumiebi urges healthy competition among APC aspirants

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

AHEAD of the April 14 Bayelsa State Governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress, APC, one of the frontline aspirant, Barr Festus Daumiebi, has urged fellow aspirants to promote the spirit of healthy competition and rein in their supporters.

Daumiebi, who was speaking against the backdrop of smear campaigns aimed at undercutting the virtue of other aspirants, pointed out that as an opposition party in the State, members of the APC cannot afford the luxury of running down each other or tossing hot coal under the seat of one another to whip up bad press, adding that rather, it is the time for members to show the world the beauty in their ability to act with decorum and moderation.

The governorship hopeful in a statement shortly after receiving his Certificate of Clearance from the Bayelsa State Gubernatorial Screening Committee of the APC in Abuja, said he is competing on the basis of competence to enthrone a new Bayelsa where everyone will be proud of, noting that the party primary is a family exercise from which only one person will emerge at the end of the day.

He said: “Agreed that in the vortex of the political industry, throwing dirt at another is expected, the ugly development if not well managed may tear the party down the middle in Bayelsa State.

“As an opposition party in the State, members of the All Progressives Congress cannot afford the luxury of running down each other or tossing hot coal under the seat of one another to whip up bad press rather, this is the time for members to show the world the beauty in their ability to act with decorum and moderation.

“It is in human nature that competing interests are bound to occur and Party faithful can disagree, but no one has the right to bring down the roof or create a division for the opposition to exploit.

“Everyone should have the overall big picture in sight. After the primary, there is victory to be achieved at the general election and the Party can only triumph if members form a united front.

“I am competing on the basis of competence to enthrone a new Bayelsa where everyone will be proud of went on to add that the party primary is a family exercise from which only one person will emerge at the end of the day.”