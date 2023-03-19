Bayelsa Assembly Elections: PDP clinches 10 seats, APGA 2, APC 2

By Emem Idio

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has clinched ten seats in the fourteen state constituencies so far released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

According to the results release by INEC on Sunday, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, won two seats each.

As at press time, results from the remaining ten state constituencies are still been awaited.

The state has twenty-four state constituencies.