Bauchi road crash kills 4 soldiers, injures 13 others

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Four soldiers have been killed in a fatal crash that occurred on Wednesday at Kilometers 21 Lago village along Darazo-Kari Road in Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) has reported.

Thirteen others were also said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries in the lone crash that involved the vehicle they were driving in.

According to the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corp, Bauchi State, Yusuf Abdullahi, they were traveling to Abuja in a commercial Toyota bus, white in colour with registration number: ASU 363-XA, for an official assignment when the incident happened.

He confirmed that the crash occurred at 1.36pm involving 17 male soldiers.

“Immediately we got the information of the crash, our personnel rushed to the scene for a rescue operation.

“They evacuated them to General Hospital, Darazo for treatment and confirmation.

“It was at the hospital that four of them were confirmed dead by a medical doctor. The corpses were deposited at the same hospital.

“The remaining 13 of them sustained various degrees of injuries including bruises, head injuries and fractures. The crash was caused by a tyre burst.

“The information gathered is that they are Army personnel going to Abuja on an official assignment and some were referred to the Specialist Hospital Bauchi for treatment,” he said.