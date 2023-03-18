Bauchi PDP support group denies man buying votes in viral video

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Bauchi Consolidated Youth Association, a Peoples Democratic Party support group has said the man shown in a viral video purportedly buying votes at an undisclosed election is not known in Bauchi State nor has anyone that resembles him ever been a commissioner in the state.

The Group’s coordinator, Lawal Sani Ningi in a statement, reacted that the clip being circulated and labeled as serving PDP commissioner in Bauchi buying votes in the open glare of the camera, was deliberately done to cause mischief.

“The face of the man shown in the video clip is not known anywhere in Bauchi, not to talk of him being a member of our great party or a serving commissioner for that matter.”

“The clip is labeled as such by desperate mischief makers who have sensed imminent defeat at the polls and are resorting to the old tactic of playing dirty.”

“As a fully grounded and active Association in Bauchi, we know all the serving and indeed forner commissioners in the state and are therefore competent to deny the face of the man shown in the video clip.”

“We urge the people of Bauchi State to remain resolute and resist any antic to distract them from the peaceful process for the reelection of the PDP and its governorship and state assembly candidates.”

“We also call for an immediate investigation by the security services into the source of the mischief and prompt and diligent prosecution of anyone involved in the scheme, ” Ningi stated.