Bauchi guber: APC candidate laments alleged shooting of security details

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Bauchi State, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (rtd.) has restated that three security details attached to him were shot during the recent violent incident in Duguri, Alkaleri Local Government Area (LGA).

Speaking to journalists on Friday, Sadique said his men succeeded in retrieving two guns from the thugs who carried out the attack.

He also raised concerns about the possibility of thugs being used on the day of the election, asserting that the APC would not be intimidated.

The former Chief of Air Staff challenged Governor Bala Mohammed to focus on the issues of governance in the state.