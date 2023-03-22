Bauchi: Gov Bala Mohammed ‘forgives’ PDP leaders who worked against him

Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, says he has forgiven top shots within and outside the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who worked against his him during the electioneering process.

Mohammed spoke while featuring on Wednesday on a monitored Channels Television programme.

According to him, even now, there are traditional rulers and ulamas who worked with his political opponents. “I have forgiven them. My own is to make sure I unify everybody,” he said.

But the governor said the PDP in Bauchi never had anybody who was a member working against him and other stalwarts.

“People like the former Speaker of the House of Representatives were never with us. The former Governor of Bauchi State, Adamu Mu’azu, was only an admirer of our presidential candidate,” Mohammed said.

“He had always been my traditional foe and I have always apologised for defeating him in 2007. I thought that was forgotten, but that he was always looking for his pound of flesh.

“The other older person, my father, the Wazirin [Muhammadu Bello Kirfi], who was able to enlist the antagonism of the emirate and he was sacked and he was blaming it on me, I believe it was his time to go.”

But as far as the governor can tell, Kirfi has never been a card-carrying member of any political party.

“I believe he was a traditional ruler and one of our elders that we respected, and he took the toga and the throne of the Creator God to say that he was the one who made me, and then he was demystified and demeaned by his own utterances and vagrice,” he added.

In Mohammed’s opinion, there is “certainly nothing much between me and Dogara as a brother”, while describing Mu’azu as an elder brother whom he had much respect for.

He added that there was also no bad blood with Wazirin, expect “that he didn’t want me to be governor and he told everybody he didn’t want me”, prompting him to fight to assert himself.