Battle for Senate President, South East groups insist on zoning, back Izunaso

The Senate

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- South East groups on Thursday called on the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to zone the position of the Senate President to the South East region.

The groups spoke in a statement issued to newsmen in Owerri, through the National President of Orlu Political Consultative Assembly, OPOCA, Rex Anunobi.

Their reason was that at the moment the region needed ethnic balancing, and inclusiveness in the polity of the country to address the issues surrounding the marginalization of the South East zone.

They however, endorsed the Senator-elect for Imo West Senatorial District, Osita Izunaso, for the position of the Senate President.

According to the groups, “Orlu (Imo West senatorial district) Political Consultative Assembly (OPOCA), together with political and Civil Society Organizations in the South East like the South East liberation Front (SELF), South East Political Agenda (SEPA), Organization of Equity for South East (OESE), South East Professionals in Politics (SEPP), etc met today in Umuahia, the capital of Abia State where a holistic look at the current political conundrum in the Country, particularly as it affects the South East zone were x-rayed. Particular interest was taken in the constitution of the leadership of the 10th National Assembly especially the position of the Senate President.

“It is therefore unanimously agreed that the position of Senate President should be zoned to the South East to ensure ethnic balancing, and inclusiveness and to address the manifest marginalization of the zone. It is the considered opinion of OPOCA and other CSOs in the zone that Sen Osita Izunaso, the Senator-elect for Imo West is the best suited for the position of Senate President for the following reasons:-

“Sen Izunaso is most ranked among all the other Senators from the zone and has been a member of the House of Representatives in this current democratic outing that started in 1999, not during the military regime. He is also a former Senator.

“In addition to his legislative experience, Sen Izunaso is the only one who has served the ruling party as a pioneer National Organizing Secretary of APC. Thus, he understands the policy thrust of the Party and as Senate President, he knows the policy direction of the Party.”

“Sen Izunaso has no baggage. He has no case with EFCC or with any of the anti-graft agencies. The Party does not need any politically exposed person with an image crisis as Senate President which the opposition will use against the Party.

“Consequent upon these, OPOCA and its South East CSO Affiliate bodies hereby call on the President-Elect and the National leadership of APC to heed to this our patriotic and sincere call to zone the Senate President to South East and to also consider Sen Osita Izunaso for the position of Senate President,” he said.