BAT advocates increased gender equality in workplace

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The British American Tobacco (BAT) in West and Central Africa has called for increase in gender equality in the workplace and society in Nigeria and other countries in the world.

BAT made the call while marking the International Women’s Day, IWD, themed ‘’Embrace Equity,” noting that the company in a bid to help accelerate the pace of progress had increased, among other things, the proportion of women in senior leadership teams to 40 per cent.

It said: “This year’s International Women’s Day marks a call to action for accelerating women’s opportunities and promoting equity to forge harmony, unity, and help drive success for all.

“The BAT of tomorrow will be a high growth, consumer goods Company, with sustainability and diversity at our core.

“To further help accelerate the pace of progress, we have set bold ambitions, increase the proportion of women in senior leadership teams to 40 per cent; increase the proportion of women in management roles to 45 per cent; increase the proportion of women in management roles to 45 per cent; and achieve at least a spread of 50 per cent nationalities within all key leadership teams.”

Commenting on the development, Sergio Berlanga, Human Resource Director at BAT, said: “As we aim to transform our business, we need to challenge the status quo and drive innovation.

“This means becoming better at attracting and retaining an increasingly diverse set of capabilities, welcoming a more inclusive working environment, and striving for even greater gender balance.”

On his part, External Affairs Director, BAT West and Central Africa, Odiri Erewa-Meggison, said: “Identifying the unique skills set and capabilities, perspectives, ideas, and background of our employees, empowers them and creates an inclusive culture that unites us as one and makes BAT a great place to work. Equity is everyone’s responsibility.”