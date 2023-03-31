Bassey Otu will give C’River new lease of life – SEMED MD

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of SEMED NIGERIA, Emeng Anthony has described Bassey Otu’s as a clear demonstration of the people’s confidence and collective resolve to enthrone a “season of sweetness” in the state.



Anthony , an Abuja based business Mogul who made the assertion Thursday while reacting to Sen. Bassey Otu’s victory during the March 18 gubernatorial election said his tenure without doubt will usher in a season of sweetness for every Cross Riverian.



He expressed optimism that Senator Otu’s administration would give the people a new lease of life while meeting their earnest dreams, aspirations and expectations.



His words :” Without any doubts, a people-needs-driven government inspired by a people-first agenda will birth massive human, infrastructural, and economic transformation across the state while calibrating our wheels of progress and development”, he said.



Anthony who described Senator Otu as the man needed to pilot the statecraft to greater heights, added that majority of Cross Riverians were proud to identify with him especially the management of Semed Nigeria Limited.