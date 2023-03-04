Neymar ruled out of PSG, Bayern clash

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Paris Saint Germain forward Neymar will miss the club’s round of 16 second leg tie at Bayern Munich through injury.

Ahead of their Ligue 1 fixture against Nantes on Saturday, manager Christophe Galtier confirmed that the Brazil forward would sit out next week’s tie in Munich.

Neymar was taken off on a stretcher with an ankle injury as Ligue 1 leaders PSG beat Lille 4-3 at home on 19 February.

PSG coach Galtier said: “We will not have [Neymar] available for the next two games,” Galtier said on Friday, calling it a “big loss”.

“Instead of having two midfielders, we will have three midfielders and two attackers.”

With the absence of the skillful forward Neymar in attack, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are likely to form PSG’s forward line for Wednesday’s second leg tie.

The Ligue 1 leaders trail 1-0 from the first leg fixture, with Kingsley Coman scoring the only goal of the game at the Parc des Princes on 14 February.

PSG will also be without midfielder Renato Sanches and defender Presnel Kimpembe through injury, when they host Nantes in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday.