Bankole delivers polling units for Abiodun

A former speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Dimeji Bankole has delivered two polling units for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dapo Abiodun.



Bankole who was the governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party, ADP, in Ogun state in 2019 later decamped to the APC.



The former Speaker whose father’s house is located at Oluwo, Onikolobo, Abeokuta, delivered the polling unit for the APC.



The results from unit 13 Ward 1, Iporo Bankole village, Sanyaolu-Olobe, Odeda- lga in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun state showed that APC defeated the People’s Democratic Party with 34 votes to 16.



Also at a polling unit 8 ward 14, Oluwo in Abeokuta-South local government area of the state, Bankole won for Abiodun as APC polled 96 while PDP polled 68 .