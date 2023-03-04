Bank customers lament cash crunch in Kano

Governor Ganduje

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Bank customers are still going through tough times in Kano State as they lament the cash crunch as a result of the naira redesign policy.

Some customers at banks near Sharada who spoke to this reporter lamented that neither the new nor old notes were available.

Customers who gained entrance into the banking halls were told no cash but directed to go to the ATM point whereas the ATM was not dispensing cash.

In another bank along Kano-Zaria road, a customer said he was lucky to withdraw N5,000 from the banking hall and the highest money a customer could withdraw.

However, a lot of customers were seen in ATM queues to try their luck whether they could get cash.