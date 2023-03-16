Bandits kill Major, 4 soldiers, others in Niger

By Wole Mosadomi

Bandits have again hit Niger state Community in a fresh attack during which eight people including Army Major, four Soldiers, four local vigilantes were killed in an ambush.

The Soldiers and vigilante members were gunned down by the bandits while on their way to recover corpses of the local vigilante members killed on Tuesday evening by bandits in the same local government area.

The bandits who were still hiding in the bush after Tuesday onslaught on the Security in the area opened fire on the Soldiers and vigilante members.