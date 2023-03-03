Home » News » Bandits kidnap 23, kill one in Kaduna community 
News

March 3, 2023

Bandits kidnap 23, kill one in Kaduna community 

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna 

Twenty three people were allegedly kidnapped while one was killed by bandits at  the Dogon-Daji community along the Abuja-Kaduna road near Kagarko in Kaduna State.

Although the police could not be reached for comments as at press time, a local said the bandits raided the community on Wednesday around 12pm. 

“They moved from house to house, shot sporadically and kidnapped 23.people.When one tried to escape,they shot him and he died,” he said.

