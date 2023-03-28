Ban on Okada in restricted areas stays — Lagos govt

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, yesterday, insisted that the ban on commercial motorcycles, popularly called Okada, in 10 local government areas and 15 local council development areas in the state, remains.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, disclosed this during an unscheduled monitoring of some restricted areas within the state, where large number of Okada riders had returned.

The affected LGAs include; Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Somolu, Mushin, Apapa, Ikeja, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Surulere and Eti-Osa, while the LCDAs are Ojodu, Onigbongbo, Lagos Island East, Yaba and Coker Aguda. With others at; Itire-Ikate, Eti-Osa West, Iru Victoria Island, Ikoyi-Obalende, Ikosi-Isheri, Agboyi-Ketu, Isolo, Ejigbo, Bariga and Odi-Olowo.

Giwa said: “The position of the government on okada is very clear, there is no going back to consolidate on the achievements made so far in the decrease in accident and crime rates as well as the return of sanity to the communities within the state.”

….Grants access to Chrisland terminal classes

By Elizabeth Osayande

LAGOS—Lagos State

Ministry of Education, yesterday, granted permission for students in terminal classes to access Chrisland High School, Opebi, for physical learning, ahead of their examinations, due to begin soon.

The school was shut over the controversial death of 12-year-old Whitney Adedina, who died in February of alleged electrocution, during the school’s inter-house sports activities in Agege stadium.

The Education Commissioner, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, in a statement by the Assistant Director of the ministry, Ganiu Lawal, disclosed this while giving an update on the case of the deceased student of the school, Miss Whitney Adeniran.

She also hinted that arrangements are ongoing for other categories of students to return to school.

Adefisayo said: “The school will remain closed until all necessary judicial processes superintended over by the state’s Ministry of Justice and other ongoing administrative inquests within the purview of the Office of Education Quality Assurance and other agencies are completed.

“The Commissioner added that “the temporary permission to allow the terminal classes comprising JSS3 and SS3 students access to the school was granted to enable them to participate in their terminal examinations.

other stories not promo on front

Polls: Shun violence, CSOs tell aggrieved politicians

By Dickson Omobola

LAGOS—A Coalition of

Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, yesterday, urged Nigeria’s aggrieved over the conduct and outcome of the general elections to seek redress in court, rather than heat up the polity.

They warned that doing so could hinder the progress of the nation’s democracy, adding that it does not want a repeat of the June 12, 1993, struggles.

The group urged youths not to express their anger through violence, saying that those instigating them have dual citizenship.

Addressing pressmen in Lagos, Convener and President Campaign for Dignity in Governance, Mr Razak Olokoba, said: “Following the fair, successful and credible conduct of the 2023 general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, whom we commend for the marvellous work it has done, despite all the landmines laid in its path. We have watched with bated breath and shock, how some characters are plotting to truncate our hard-earned democracy at all costs through treasonable and subversive calls for the installation of an interim government.

“These unpatriotic elements have resorted to fake news, hate speech, lies, falsehood, misinformation and campaign of blackmail and calumny against all known national institutions to arm twisting and blackmailing them to toe their ignoble and undemocratic line.

“From the report, we can confirm that 13 persons were killed in 36 incidents across Nigeria, but this figure could go as high as 28 if we consider some media reports of deaths which are subject to verification.”