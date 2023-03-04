Badaru presents staff of office to new Emir of Dutse

Jigawa State Governor, Mohammad Badaru

Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa, on Saturday, presented the staff of office to the new Emir of Dutse, Hamim Muhammad-Sunusi II.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Muhammad-Sunusi, 44, ascended the throne sequel to the passage of his father, Nuhu Muhammad-Sunusi, on Jan. 31.

Badaru, who spoke at the investiture, said that government appreciated the contributions rendered by the late emir and traditional leaders in promoting peace and stability in the state.

He enjoined the new emir and traditional institutions to continue to support the government towards ensuring security of lives and property in the state.

The governor also urged the emir to serve his subjects without discrimination, and to accord priority to the development of Dutse emirate and the state at large.

In his acceptance speech, Muhammad-Sunusi promised to build on the legacy of the late emir, especially in the area of security and Zakkat (Alms) administration.

The royal father urged other contenders to the throne to join hands with him to move the emirate and the state forward.

While commending the governor for finding him worthy to occupy the exalted seat, Muhammad-Sunusi promised to be just and fair to all.

Also, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, urged the new emir to follow the footprints of his late father by serving his subjects well.

Abubakar said: “We are grateful to Allah for giving us this opportunity to be here, congratulate one of us and witness this occasion”.

The Sultan admonished Nigerians to be patient and prayerful to overcome challenges bedeviling the country.

NAN reports that Vice President-elect, Sen. Kashim Shetima, Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, members of National and State House Assemblies and royal fathers attended the event. (NAN)