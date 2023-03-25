Azura art exhibition: Art industry a global booming industry — Obaseki

By Joseph Erunke

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has challenged University students in Nigeria to take great interest in the study of arts, saying that the industry is booming globally.

Governor Obaseki said Edo state has a rich cultural heritage deeply rooted in arts, using historical artefacts taken away from the great Benin kingdom, which he said are prestigiously preserved in the United Kingdom and other notable countries around the World as a case study.

The Governor, who was represented by the state commissioner of Arts and Culture, Bamidele Olaitan at the Azura art conference in Benin City, stated that the initiative will restore confidence and hope in the study of arts in Universities.

According to him, “Right now Edo State is on the global map, everybody is looking to see what we are going to do and how we will go about it because we are great custodians of arts and our cultural heritage”.

He told the Azura power company to sustain the support extended to Nigerian Universities in creativity, arts and the preservation of cultural heritage.

Earlier, the Chief Financial Officer of Azura Power, Nonye Obibiaku said the art exhibition was part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility CSR, programme and a way of supporting young artists to excel.

Obibiaku said, “Education is one of our flagship programmes so we are supporting University students in Edo state to promote the work of art”.

She declared that Azura Power will continue to support programmes aimed at advancing the future of the young people in Nigeria.