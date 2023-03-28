Ayu’s suspension illegal – Aniagwu





Spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Charles Aniagwu says the alleged suspension of the party’s National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu was illegal and not in conformity with the party’s constitution.



Speaking on “Kakaaki” on AIT on Tuesday, Aniagwu said that those who attempted to suspend the National Chairman in Benue State were ignorant of the provisions of the party’s constitution as amended in 2017.



He accused Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike and his Benue counterpart, Samuel Ortom of being behind the said suspension in what looks like the Oshiomhole kind of treatment.



He argued that the APC constitution was different from that of the PDP adding that no organ of the party aside the National Executive Committee can suspend a member of National Working Committee.



According to him, Section 57(7) of the PDP Constitution was very clear on who has the power to suspend or discipline a member of the National Working Committee or National Executive Committee of the party.



“When they proceeded to ask the Ward of the National Chairman to take disciplinary action against him assuming that they have the power they ought to have given him fair hearing by summoning him to give him the opportunity to defend himself but the Section 57 didn’t give them the power to carry out such action against a member of NWC.



“So if anyone is proceeding to court with such illegal suspension is just making unnecessary troubles for the party.”



He said the exparte order from the court restraining Ayu from carrying out his duties as National Chairman was most unfortunate as the basis for granting the said order was faulty.



The Presidential Campaign Spokesman said the party was hasty in carrying out disciplinary actions on certain members of the party who were perceived to have worked against the party.



He however expressed optimism that the party would come out stronger after its current travails.



On Wike’s onslougt against the party, Aniagwu cautioned the Rivers Governor to be wary of how he uses his powers adding that he should be reminded that he would be out of office in two months time.



“In about two and halve months, Nyesom Wike will no longer be a Governor then reality will dawn on him to stop listening to himself and also understand what members of the public thinks about him.



“I thought that Wike having been a former minister and now Governor for eight years should have realized that there is a class leaders belong and they don’t behave the way he is behaving,” he stated