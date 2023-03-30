Ayu’s resignation: PDP threatens action against stalwart

Ayu, embattled PDP Chairman

…the allegation is false – Atser

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Benue state has threatened punitive measures against a stakeholder of the party, Mr. Terzungwe Atser for alleged threat of violence against selected members of the Ward Executive of the party in Igyorov Council Ward of Gboko Local Government Area, LGA, over the suspension of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

It would be recalled that selected Executive members of Igyorov Council Ward of the party few days back passed a voted of no confidence on the former National Chairman of the party and suspended him from the party for alleged anti party activities.

Mr. Atser, a former Chairman of Benue Internal Revenue Service, BIRS, and stalwart of the party also hails from Gboko LGA as Dr. Ayu.

The party in a statement issued Thursday in Makurdi by its State Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom alleged that Mr. Atser “over the past few days made threats of violence against some officials of the party in Igyorov Council Ward of Gboko LGA.

“Terzungwe Atser, a former Chairman of the Benue State Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) is believed to be aggrieved by the role of the said Igyorov Ward Executives following their suspension of National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu’s membership of the party on allegations of anti party activities.

“Benue PDP states that the crisis which has been lingering in the national leadership of the party for some time now is most unfortunate and does not bode well for its growth going forward from the regrettable outcome of the 2023 elections.

“We, however, believe in the party’s well tested mechanisms for resolving its internal disputes, being they all civil and in line with its charter and character as a law-governed democratic institution.

“The emergence of Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum as Acting National Chairman of the party following the exit of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu from the office attests to its proven ability to amicably resolve matters without resort to violence of whatever kind as an option.

“We, therefore, caution Terzungwe Atser to desist from threatening any official or member of the party as to do so is not only a breach of the PDP constitution, but also amounts to criminality which is punishable under Nigerian law.

“PDP values its officials and members alike and will do everything within its powers to protect and defend them from both internal and external aggression, intimidation and harassment.”

Reacting however, Mr. Atser absolved himself of any wrongdoing saying “the allegation is not true. I am a peaceful person and I always preach peace; so I cannot be seen to be involved in such.”