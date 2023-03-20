AYGF to politicians: Don’t use youths to foment post-election violence

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A non-governmental organization, Africa Youth Growth Foundation, AYGF, has urged Nigerians to exercise extreme caution on the recent elections by being circumspect in their comments to avert post-election violence.

The Executive Director of the group, Dr Arome Salifu, who spoke to journalists yesterday in Abuja, urged aggrieved Nigerians to follow constitutional means of resolving perceived electoral irregularities rather than taking laws into their hands.

He cautioned that any form of post-election crisis will have a negative humongous impact on the micro and macro economic indices and worsen the hardships currently being endured by hapless Nigerians.

Salifu said the constitutional provisions for addressing electoral disputes were adequate and should be exhaustively explored.

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission against any act of sabotage in the days ahead, saying that political tension arising from the alleged failure of the electoral umpire to deliver satisfactory polls was not good for the image of the nation.

According to him, “Today, we are using this medium to pass the message of peace to Nigerians that they should not engage in violence regardless of the outcome of the election.

“If they are aggrieved, they should seek legal redress and not take laws into their hands.

“We are also telling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to provoke Nigerians by acts of sabotage.

“Nigerians tried after the presidential election by maintaining peace and we urge them to sustain it even after the governorship and state assembly elections.”

Also speaking the AYGF spokesperson, Elizabeth Aduku, charged youths to resist being used as agents of destabilisation.

“Post-election will actually undermine the democratic processes that we all are trying to build. So, the youths should say no to post election violence because Nigeria is ours.

“We are using this opportunity to send a message to youths of Nigeria that no one should use them to incite violence after this election.”

Meanwhile, the AYGF hosted an aerobic session for youths in Abuja to draw the attention of Nigerians to embrace peace for national development.

The theme of the event was, ‘Mental and Physical Fitness For Development: Say No To Post Election Violence.’