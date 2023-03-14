Ayade lifts embargo on teachers’ promotion, extends retirement age by 5 years

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Cross River the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade on Tuesday, during a courtesy visit by the Nigerian Union of Teachers, NUT, extended their retirement age by five years.

At the event which was held at the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Calabar, Ayade also announced a lift on the embargo on promotion, saying teachers deserve premium welfare as moulders of leaders of tomorrow.

His words:”Teachers are the conscience of the nation, they are the moulders of leaders of tomorrow, so, for us in Cross River, teachers deserve premium welfare.

“To this end, teachers’ retirement age is hereby extended by five years. Embargo has also been lifted on promotion. Similarly, all promoted teachers will henceforth start earning salaries commensurate to their positions.”

The Cross River state governor explained that in the last eight years of his administration, he made teachers’ welfare, including prompt payment of their salaries, a priority, pledging to clear all outstanding issues affecting them before leaving office.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Cross River chapter of NUT, Gregory Olayi, described the governor as teachers-friendly and expressed gratitude to him for finding time to host them.

On his part, the Special Adviser to the governor on Education, Comrade Castro Ezama said the teachers came to express gratitude to Governor Ayade for his benevolence and pro-teacher policies.