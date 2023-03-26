Awgu agog with Nwadavid’s 2nd batch of free medical outreach

…as 10,000 indigent people receive wheelchairs, delivery kits, mosquito nets, hygienic packs, glasses, others

…giving back to humanity bridges healthcare delivery gap – Amb. Nwadavid





By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE people of Awgu, the headquarters of Agwu Local Government Area, LGA, in Enugu State, were agog with Nwadavid’s 2nd batch of free medical outreach as they expressed gratitude to the gesture offered them by Amb. Chijioke Emmanuel Nwadavid with over 10,000 unprivileged and indigent rural dwellers benefit from exercise.

According to Nwadavid, the second batch of the comprehensive medical outreach is to complete his intervention by meeting the health needs of the people of Awgu.

The hope icon and embodiment of humanity assured that he and his team will not rest until the indigent across Nigeria are provided with free and quality healthcare services.

Also the statement issued by his organisation explained that the Comprehensive Medical Outreach was aimed at providing accessible, free and quality healthcare to the doorsteps of the people.

“It is important to note that the senatorial zone lacks a fundamental and functional healthcare system.

“The people patronize local medicines and chemists for their health needs. The comprehensive medical outreach brings wellness and special intervention to all”, it added.

Meanwhile, the medical outreach lasted for one week, which the process was conducted by medical experts of different departments, and they gave the best of medical attention to every member of the Awgu town, which included medical consultation, dental and surgery, eye consultation, nursing station and pharmacy, and others.

The over 10,000 indigent people in Awgu Town received free medications, wheelchairs, delivery kits, mosquito nets, hygienic packs, glasses, sanitary pads, basic foods including materials for children and newborns.

However, the philanthropist also explained that the free medical outreach exercise is his way of giving back to the society, and the health of the people are his priority, and their needs are to be met, and that is not to impress anybody but to the glory of God and touching lives.

He also added that the medical outreach is to bridge the medical gap traceable to moribund healthcare facilities, and expressed dismay over political officer holders’ attitude towards the health and wellness of their people, and promised that he will not relent in place the people’s healthcare needs on his list of priorities.

Meanwhile, he (Nwadavid) disclosed that the outreach will be a perennial exercise in order to sustain the programme including monitoring and evaluating the impact of it on the beneficiaries.