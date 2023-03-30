Autonomous Homes & Properties redefining real estate in Nigeria

Africa is a diverse continent with roughly 1 billion people, 54 countries, and thousand languages. Additionally, many of its economies are facing similar challenges.

One of the most common obstacles African countries face is the shortage of affordable housing, Nigeria’s housing gap of approximately 17 million homes. This is hardly unique to the continent, but with high GDP expansion, limited job creation, strong population growth, and rapid urbanization, home shortage acuity in Africa is more pronounced.

Taking up the challenge in Nigeria, Autonomous Homes, and Properties gradually bridge the gap with affordable landed properties within Ibeju-Lekki, Epe axis of Lagos State. A real estate company established some years back, has to his credit several successful estate projects that truly satisfied hundreds of investors and buyers.

The company was master-mind to revolutionize and rewrite the real estate story from a negative perspective into something beautiful and attractive far away from the usual ugly past experiences, also transform the company into a leading commercial/residential real estate superpower in Nigeria and Africa beyond delivering stable ROI to all clients and partners.

This vision has been realized today, Autonomous Homes and Properties holds more than 98% successfully landed allocation to hundreds of buyers and investors across estates.

Under the leadership of Autonomous Homes & Properties MD/CEO, Mr. Michael Ayorinde Sunday, the company is making waves in the real estate industry as the company continues to build a successful portfolio at all levels.

Getting it right with real estate in Nigeria is not a straightforward issue with land grabbers “Omo Onile” becoming caging monsters, especially in Lagos. In most Nigerian cities, land commands immense value, in Lagos, Nigeria’s mega city and commercial nerve center where it is needed most not much for agricultural purposes as it is for housing and industrial development, the land is gold. To an average Lagosian, especially among those who superintend its administration, the land is equivalent to an oil well.

Here is a city with roughly 20 million residents and only 20 percent of them are said to be leaving in their own houses. The rest are living in rented accommodation, spending over 50 percent of their monthly income on house rent. According to Autonomous MD/CEO, Mr. Michael, the company is well prepared to help Nigerians access land without stress.

On the issue of land grabbers “Omo Onile” how secure is Autonomous homes & Properties secured from the land grabbers? “The company always works with all stakeholders involved on each and every one of our estates, this includes verification of all documents with the government agencies, community leaders, and families with full settlement and concrete agreement after much vigilant investigation before making any declaration, this logic gives Autonomous Homes & Properties a clear edge and milestone advantages ahead of known and unknown pitfall,” says MD, Mr. Michael.

Since its inception, Autonomous homes have continued to win millions of hearts over their real estate dealings with 100% transparency and a high rate of ownership allocation.

Given his passion and contributions to real estate development in Nigeria and the transparency of Autonomous homes & properties, Mr. Michael Ayorinde Saunday won several awards in recognition of his efforts.

Shelter is one of man’s basic need and as Maslow puts it, it represents the human’s physiological needs as the base of a triangle to show that meeting these needs are the most important in our lives.

Passion for Real Estate.

In a bid to contribute his quota in ameliorating the situation, the MD/CEO of Autonomous Homes & Properties ventured into real estate, his passion is borne out of the need to reduce the suffering associated with land acquisition and ownership within the country.

Through his real estate company, he has been solving, bridging, and building more land property owners over the years, aside from successful and honest dealings, his goal has been to create calculative opportunities for individuals and corporate bodies to own properties in a choice location in the country.

cc Autonomous Homes comes into existence some years back with the major aim of providing, assisting, and helping individuals land, homeowners with peace of mind, its major focus, according to the company’s GMD, is to harmonies, network, and partner with various stakeholders, industries, government agencies, community leaders to achieve its development focus.

Operations.

According to Mr. Uche Hopewell, an investor and land owner at Autonomous Scheme 2 (an estate developed by Autonomous Homes & Properties) bought 4plots from them, am so surprised, I visited my land anytime I wish without any fear, unlike my other properties from another company, I don’t want to mention, Am more than satisfied and looking forward for deals with Autonomous Homes & Properties.

Autonomous Homes & Properties cut across the commercial, retail and residential, landed properties dealing, as well as rendering real estate consultancy, advisory services, adding that the soft installment payment plan on their (lands and Houses) ranges between 3 to 6 months duration to afford every investor the opportunity to own properties of their own.

The key derivatives are to develop affordable, genuine properties that fit with one budget within a selected location. Essentially, they also develop luxury homes tailored to meet the needs of prospective clients.

Autonomous Homes & Properties undertake the buying, selling, renting, or leasing of land or buildings (houses).

Currently, they have various estates at different stages of development in Chevron Lekki, Ibeju-Lekki, Epe axis of Lagos.

Also property-wise their role is well spelled out, when one needs to purchase an investment property, Autonomous Homes & properties team will analyze it and create a plan projecting long-term appreciation and positive cash flow. Whenever it’s time to make a sale, the team of consultants at Autonomous Homes & Properties will then find that qualified investor or buyer.

According to a report “Autonomous Homes & Properties took the real estate industry by storm years back and through dedication, tenacity, and commitment, had the opportunity of working with builders, investors and multinational companies on various projects in rural and urban areas of Nigeria.

“The real estate industry in Nigeria has been challenged by numerous external factors and policies; however, the company prides itself in the quality of services offered, consistency of services provided, and most importantly, customer satisfaction.