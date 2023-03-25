Australia ready to face Super Falcons at Women’s World Cup — Envoy

The whole of Australia are looking forward to the Super Falcons’ 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup match against the Matildas on July 27, an Australian official said on Saturday in Abuja.

Leann Johnston, the Charge d’Affaires, Australian High Commission in Nigeria, while speaking at a forum tagged “Women and Sports Dialogue 2023”, said the match was very important to the country.

“Australians know the Super Falcons’ reputation, not only as multiple African champions but also as a great force in global women football.

”Our match against them in Brisbane will not be taken lightly. This game will be a great one,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the forum was organised by Fame Foundation, a gender-based non-profit organisation.

Johnston said further that Australia were fully prepared and ready to co-host the 2023 FIFA Women World Cup with New Zealand in July and August.

She said the FIFA women’s football showpiece would provide her country a unique opportunity to showcase her multi-cultural aspect as a nation.

Johnston, who was a guest speaker at the forum, also also assured all the participating teams of an historic tournament the whole world would remember for long time.

“We are a nation that brings people from every corner of the world together with our indigenous community and the world’s longest continually existing culture” she said.

The envoy said Australia was committed to promoting gender equality and to ensuring that women have equal rights and ability to flourish.

Thirty-two countries are to participate in the competition, with some of them being Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China PR, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Haiti, Italy and Jamaica.

The rest are Morocco, Netherlands, Japan, Korea Republic, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Panama, Philippines, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the U.S., Vietnam and Zambia.(NAN)