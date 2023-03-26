Auchi airport: FG engages aviation experts to finalise project

By Prince Okafor

The Federal Government is currently engaging with aviation experts to finalise the construction of Auchi airport in Edo State.

The State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, disclosed this to newsmen weekend in Auchi, Edo State.

He noted that the federal government has granted the state tentative approval for the project.

According to him, the state government is committed towards the development of the new airport in Auchi, Edo North Senatorial District.

“Edo state government is working with aviation professionals and experts to finalise the survey of the airport project.

“The charting of the airport is already ongoing to ensure the safety measures required for an approval of the airport project as safety is the main consideration. We want to make sure that the approaches for landing into the airport runway are clear and safe for landing and will not endanger the aircraft.

“These are the final reports and studies that are being conducted and as soon as we get final approval, we will do the ground breaking and commence construction of the Auchi Airport.

“This is not a political project. Between Benin City and Abuja on this axis, which is more than 600 km, there is no airport.

“From the transportation standpoint, it makes a lot of commercial sense to have an airport in Edo North. More importantly, there are emerging businesses, particularly in the areas of mining and academia.

“There are two cement companies producing over six million tonnes of cement in this axis. There are a lot of activities to support an airport in this area,” Obaseki said.