Attempt to blackmail IPoB, Kanu’ll not sway Igbo support — IPoB tells DSS

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE Indigenous People of Biafra IPoB yesterday replied to one Adeyemi Olumide, that his attempt to malign IPoB Movement, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and his legal team with bare-faced falsehood after allegedly being paid by the Department of State Services, DSS is not capable of swaying the support of the people for IPoB and its leader.

IPoB equally stated that it is used to blackmail by paid agents of the DSS and the Nigerian government, adding that the DSS has always used paid agents to cover up its atrocities and continuous violations of the fundamental human right of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is in their custody.

A statement by IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful entitled, “Nigerian DSS attempt to blackmail Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and IPoB cannot sway the support of Biafran people against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and IPoB, adding that the desperation of the DSS to convict Kanu of their trumped up charges at all cost has pushed them into making very amateurish mistakes like contracting a faceless people to lie against him and IPoB.”

IPoB’s statement read, “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, under the command and leadership of the indefatigable leader Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, has been drawn to the fabricated and concocted lies from one Adeyemi Olumide who was paid by DSS to malign IPoB Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his Legal team in the hope that such bare faced falsehood will divert attention from the DSS atrocities and cover-up their continuous violations of the fundamental human right of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is still being illegally detained in DSS solitary confinement.”

“The desperation of the DSS to convict Mazi Nnamdi Kanu of their trumped up charges at all cost has pushed them into making very amateurish mistakes, like contracting a faceless Adeyemi Olumide to peddle fabricated and concocted lies against a peaceful IPoB movement, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, as well as against the dogged legal team of Mazi Kanu, especially the person of Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor who has refused to give up on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in spite of the intimidation from the DSS and several attempts on his life, his family, his associates, and burning down of his properties and his country home.

“Writing through a faceless Adeyemi Afogeke Olumide to help launder their battered image and to blackmail the person of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who was illegally renditioned from Kenya to Nigeria in a bid to cover their atrocities from the public and the International Community’ simply reveals the level of disrepute and infamy the DSS has fallen.

“IPoB’s Intelligence Unit, the M-Branch has been monitoring this DSS agent called Adeyemi Adogeke Olumide when he was recruited by DSS to use some already contracted Nigeria media channel to malign IPoB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and his uncompromising lawyers in the IPoB legal team.

“The agenda of DSS then and now is to discourage the lawyers, deceive the general public by spreading a false deceptive narrative and paint a picture that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is absolutely fine in their solitary confinement. However, a common sense question for the DSS is whether anyone is ever fine in their solitary confinement facility, especially someone they have refused a change of clothes, refused his praying shawl and denied access to his personal doctor when they are fully aware that he has a health issue.

“What this DSS paid agent does not know is that Mazi Kanu, is being illegally detained by DSS after the Appeal Court discharged and acquitted him on the 13th of October 2022. Moreso, solitary confinement is a form of torture under UN Convention against torture. Instead of DSS hiring a proxy media attack dog to cover up their evil activities, they should allow the independent specialist to investigate Kanu’s physical and mental health and make the results of their findings public.

“If DSS claimed that Kanu is adequately being taken care of and that IPoB and his lawyers are deceiving the public for sympathy, they should allow unfiltered access to his personal physician to investigate his present health status. The DSS knew that they are no longer standing on the part of the truth, and IPoB would continue to expose them until justice is done to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has been under torture for the past eighteen months and counting through DSS solitary confinement.

“IPoB has overcome many brutal physical and media attacks from the Nigeria government and all her security agencies because we are standing on the part of truth. How come the Nigeria government is no longer invading ESN camps and parading arrested fake ESN operatives?

“Why haven’t they prosecuted the so-called arrested ESN operatives in the law courts? Are they tied to releasing arrested ESN members in theur “Nollywood movies”?* The ESN movie blackmail is no longer sellable because sophisticated IPoB media outfit has bursted their game.

They have come to understand now that ESN has nothing to do with unknown gunmen. ESN mandate remains the same which is to clear our bushes and forest of Fulani terrorists masquerading as herdsmen. Kudos to ESN for carrying out their mandate successfully irrespective of Nigeria’s military attacks to dislodge them and create or provide easy passage of the blood-sucking terrorists. At last, our mothers and fathers in the Eastern Region can go to their farms without being raped nor killed by Fulani terrorists.”