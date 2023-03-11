Atiku’s aide to launch National Youth Alliance 

By Ibrahim Hassan,Kaduna

Special Adviser Youth to former Vice President and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 presidential elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Ambassador Aliyu Bin Abbas has tasked Nigerian youth to brace up and free Nigerians from alleged slavery.

He also said they would launch a movement termed, “National Youth Alliance”,.

Ambassador Abbas expressed this in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Saturday.

“I call on you all to join us in this crusade. It is centred on the freedom of our great nation Nigeria from the hands of those holding us in perpetual slavery over time.”

“How long shall we stand beside and look at them Mortgaging our collective Interests, The time is now for all to support the Redemption Project.”

“The future of our democracy is sacred and sacrosanct. Let’s come together and secure our future and that of unborn children,” he said.

He said that he is making the clarion call, while reflecting on the need to ensure a better future for Nigeria.

“I watched with heavy sense of consternation the complacency of our generation regarding practical involvement in our nation’s politics and governance.”

“Much has been said about youth takeover, tomorrow belongs to the youth, youth are the leaders of tomorrow and so on.The salient question is this, how prepared and ready are the youths for this noble course and tasks?”

“Many of us are too complacent, prefer to settle for stipends rather than take the bull by the horns.In countries like France, United Kingdom etc, youth are the arrow heads in politics and governance. In South Africa, the likes of Honourable Julius Malema is making a serious case for the nation’s younger generation.”

“Unfortunately, Nigeria’s Younger Generation appears caged, impoverished and brainwashed with lies and ridiculous baiting, imprisoned mentally and psychologically. Reason for the prevalence of those who enslaved our fathers in the system.”

“Myself with other patriots cut across ethno religious and political divides have been working assiduously to ensure both mental and psychological redemption of our generation,” he said.