Atiku to supporters: Remain calm, we’ll reclaim our stolen mandate

By John Alechenu

The presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has asked his supporters not to despair, assuring them that the battle to retrieve “our stolen” mandate was on the way.

Atiku spoke through the Director Public Affairs of PDP Presidential Campaign Committee, Senator Dino Melaye, in Abuja yesterday.

In a short message to supporters, he said: “A clarion call on all Atiku’s supporters all over the world not to be perturbed. Weeping may tarry till night but joy cometh in the morning. This grave injustice shall not stand.

“The battle to retrieve our stolen mandate is a battle of no retreat, no surrender. We shall overcome.”

He spoke against the backdrop of the announcement of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, as winner of last Saturday’s presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.