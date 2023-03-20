Atiku to INEC: Release Adamawa guber election result

By Umar Yusuf, Yola

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the February 25th election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has told the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to as a matter of urgency releases the governorship results for Adamawa state.

“Elections were conducted peacefully, but it baffles us how INEC is still holding the result.

“We heard that the PDP won the election”

“We want to alert Nigerians and the International Community that INEC may put Adamawa on fire by not releasing the result”, the former Vice President said.

He stated that Adamawa has been a peaceful state before the election, and we will resist any attempt by INEC to divide the state.

Atiku Abubakar maintained that available records before them indicate that the PDP flagbearer and Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has won in 20 of the 21 local government areas with only one outstanding.

He, therefore, charged the electoral umpire to release the result without further delay.