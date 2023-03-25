Atiku disclaims statement he validated presidential election result

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Feb. 25 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday denied validating its outcome.

INEC returned Sen. Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election.

“I have been notified of a fake press release attributed to me purportedly giving legitimacy to the presidential election of Feb. 25.

“The press release did not emanate from me or from my office and it should be treated with repudiation.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I state categorically that my lawyers still have my unflinching mandate to challenge the outcome of the election,’’ Abubakar stated in Abuja.

He added that he joined other lovers of democracy in Nigeria and friends of the country in the outright rejection of the pre-determined outcome of the election.

He stated also that he would continue to challenge the legality of the election alongside his party, the PDP.

“The decision to challenge the election is not predicated on my personal interest, but in the interest of Nigeria and its people.

“It is aimed at deepening democracy and ensuring that we do not confer legitimacy on an outcome of illegitimacy.

“My commitment to the democratic struggle in Nigeria is beyond an election season,’’ Abubakar added.