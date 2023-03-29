Athletes from Russia, Belarus remain banned from European Games

athletics

Athletes from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to participate at the European Games this summer in Poland, organisers confirmed on Wednesday.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has proposed to re-admit individual athletes from both countries to international sports events, as neutral athletes and under strict eligibility criteria.

The European Olympic Committees decided in October that Russians and Belarusians would not be allowed to take part in the European Games scheduled for June 21-July 2 in Krakow.

The decision was in connection with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

An organising committee spokesman said their position “remains unchanged” after Tuesday’s IOC proposal.

The European Games also serve as qualifiers for next year’s Paris Olympics in some sports.

The IOC has not yet decided whether Russians and Belarusians would be allowed to compete at the Games.(dpa/NAN)