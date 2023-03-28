At 71 Tinubu is apostle of rule of law, champion of democracy – Oyebanji

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

As the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu clocked 71 today, Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, described him as a champion of democracy, dogged fighter for constitutionalism and the rule of law.

Oyebanji, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, said Asiwaju Tinubu has enjoyed immense grace of God in his lifetime and that his birthday offers an opportunity to appreciate his Maker for being alive to witness the occasion.

Oyebanji noted that this year’s birthday is remarkable coming shortly after Asiwaju Tinubu had won a popular mandate from millions of his countrymen in Nigeria’s presidential election which promises to mark the peak of service to his fatherland.

He described Asiwaju Tinubu as apostle of true federalism and defender of the defenceless who is unrelenting in ensuring that the rights of the populace are not violated.

The Governor hailed the celebrant for being one of the progenitors of the restoration of democracy in Nigeria which berthed the Fourth Republic after long years of battle against the military for the revalidation of the result of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

According to him, the story of how Asiwaju Tinubu (as the last man standing among the progressive governors) worked hard to ensure that other states of the federation were brought into the progressive fold would make a classic and would be told the generations yet unborn.

Oyebanji further described Asiwaju Tinubu as a visionary leader who saw ahead of his time and a strategic leader who has an unrivaled ability in identifying great talents.

He prayed God to grant Asiwaju Tinubu long life, sound health and more wisdom to continue his selfless service to mankind for many years to come.

“ On behalf of the Government and good people of Ekiti State, I wish our indefatigable leader and President-elect a happy birthday and pray that the good Lord will grant him good health many prosperous years in undiluted joy”, the Governor added.