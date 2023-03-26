ASUSS commences health insurance for members in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

In a bid to mitigate the challenge of medical funding by its members, the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools, ASUSS Ekiti State Chapter has commenced full operation of its Health Insurance Scheme.

Announcing the programme at its State permanent Headquarters, at Ajebandele area in Ado Ekiti, ASUSS Chairman, Comrade Sola Adigun described the full operation as prayers answered.

Comrade Adigun explained that since 2016, the leadership had put in place a mechanism to actualize the health intervention scheme to address the challenge of medical funding by its members, but the measure could not be achieved due to various factors.

He stated further that just like many other laudable programmes including the ASUSS welfare scheme introduced by his leadership, the health insurance scheme was resisted by some members due to inadequate information on its advantages.

The ASUSS chairman noted that ” by signing up to the ASUSS Health Insurance Scheme, AHIS, a Secondary school teacher needs not to worry about funding his or her issues, most especially during emergencies which could happen to anybody or members of their family “.

Comrade Adigun appealed to Secondary School teachers in Ekiti State to key into the programme in the interest of their wellbeing, noting that globally, insurance is the most dependable means of private medicare for workers.

The ASUSS Health Insurance Scheme, AHIS is the first medical insurance intervention by any labour union in Ekiti State and across the country.