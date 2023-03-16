Assembly polls: We’ll subdue riggers in Imo – Labour Party

Ballot boxes for the Presidential and National Assembly Elections arrenged Ward A’ Kofar Baru 003 Sakin Yara Polling Unit during the 2019 National Assembly and Presidential Elections in Daura, Katsina State on Saturday

By Emmanuel Iheaka

Labour Party has vowed to match election riggers power for power in the forthcoming House of Assembly polls in Imo State.

National Vice Chairman, South East Zone of Labour Party, Chief Innocent Sunday Okeke, in a press conference in the state, Thursday, boasted that the party has set machinery to subdue riggers.

Okeke alleged that the will of the people were diverted and results manufactured for areas elections did not hold in the presidential and National Assembly polls in the state.

He assured the electorate in the state that the party will not allow a repeat of such in the House of Assembly election scheduled for Saturday, 18th March, 2023.

Okeke thanked Imo people for standing firm to resist intimidation in the last elections and urged them not to allow their spirits get dampened.

“In Imo however, we are not unaware of the enormous challenges and obstacles contrived to subvert the will of Imo people in the last election, but you defied the odds, stood firm and still hauled in a massive number of votes for our candidates, across board.

“They went to great lengths to steal the vote of Imo people, but you surmounted their evil plots and delivered our candidates.

“We are also privy to the fact that the Police Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) was deployed to other purposes outside election security and was used in some places to undermine the choice of the people, yet Ndi-Imo stood strong!

“It was so bad that results were manufactured for the ruling party in areas where no election was held and the compliant and complicit INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Imo state, accepted same, as valid results, all in a desperate bid to undercut the landslide victory of our great party in Imo state.

“Ndi-Imo, we know that after all the sacrifices and sleepless nights, the brazen roguery and violation of the people’s will by INEC, would have left most of you bruised and your morale dampened.

“That is why we came here today to tell you that the mandate you gave us will not be lost! Without a shadow of doubt, I wish to state categorically that our Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi will recover his mandate! Whatever they stole from us, we shall recover!

“We hereby reassure you that all the atrocious shenanigans you witnessed in the last election will be subdued on Saturday, March 18. We have put necessary machinery in motion to contain the impunity and electoral desperation of the ruling party in Imo state.

“In furtherance of our many previous complaints, we also make bold to say to INEC that there shall be consequences if the Commission allows itself or its officials to again, assume complicit roles in the subversion of the will of the people and the sabotage of our Democratic process”, the party chieftain submitted.