Assembly Polls: IPAC raises alarm over threat to peace in Bayelsa 

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

AHEAD of Saturday House of Assembly polls in Bayelsa State, the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, in the state, has raised the alarm over an alleged plot to unleash violence in some parts of the state by some political actors.

Chairman of IPAC in the state, Brisibe Kpodoh, who disclosed this in Yenagoa at a media briefing, listed the areas of concern as Brass, Nembe, Yenagoa, Southern Ijaw and Kolokuma-Opokuma LGAs and called on the police and other security agencies to ensure adequate protection for all voters and election materials.

Kpodoh alongside the IPAC state Secretary, Simeon Kareoru (Zenith Party), Victor Fisi (Accord Party), Joel Tubonimi, Deputy Chairman IPAC (NNDP) and Sunny Agadabiri (YPP), also called on all the candidates and leaders of the various political parties to caution their followers not to breach the peace of the state during the exercise.

His words, “The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) Bayelsa State Chapter is calling for a peaceful and non-violent election in the state come Saturday 18th March, 2023.

“This call is coming on the heels of information and activities of certain political parties and their followers that have come to the notice of IPAC following the outcome of the February 25th 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections, notably in Brass, Nembe, Yenagoa, Southern Ijaw and Kolokuma/Opokuma LGAS where IPAC is noticing the anger of those not happy about the outcome of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“We caution that the election is not a do-or-die affair and any aggrieved party should rightfully approach the courts for redress in accordance with the law and Electoral Act.

“Of particular concern is the imminent threat to movement of voters to remote areas to cast their votes in Brass and Nembe LGAS, and also Yenagoa, Southern Ijaw and Kolokuma/Opokuma LGAS noticeably in wards 1,2,3 and 4 in Brass LGA particularly in Okpoma and Odioma; Nembe constituencies 1 and 2 and in Yenagoa Constituency 2.

“IPAC is calling on all political parties, candidates and leaders of the various political parties to caution their followers not to take the law into their hands to cause any form of violent conduct to disrupt the forthcoming elections in the state.

“IPAC, therefore, call on the Nigerian Police and all security agencies to ensure adequate protection for all voters and the electoral process to ensure free, fair, credible and violent free elections in Bayelsa State.”