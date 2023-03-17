Assembly poll: Police deploy 5000 personnel in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

AHEAD of tomorrow’s House of Assembly election in Bayelsa State, the Police Command said it has deployed 5,000 officials to ensure law and order during the poll.

SP Asinim Butswat, the state Police Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Yenagoa.

He said, “The Bayelsa State Police Command has deployed over five thousand policemen and personnel from sister security agencies for the conduct of the State House of Assembly Election in the state.

“The Command also reiterates the ban on VIPs moving with escorts and security aides on election day. Security agencies have been ordered to enforce restriction of movement on land and the waterways from 12am to 6pm on 18th March 2023, with the exception of those on essential services.

“The Commissioner of Police in charge of election in Bayelsa State CP Mohammed Dankwara charged officers deployed for the election to be professional in discharging their duties and to abide by the operational guidelines for election duties.

“He further, enjoins the electorates to come out en masse and exercise their franchise by voting for the candidate of their choice.

“Members of the public are urged to utilize our distress call numbers and report any security situation to the Joint Operation Center on 09167322691 07034578208.”