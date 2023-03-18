Assembly Poll: APC too sure of victory, says Ekiti Deputy Gov

…Lauds INEC, security forces for professionalism

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, has expressed confidence that the ruling All Progressives Congress is strongly mobilised and acceptable enough to clear all the 26 seats in today’s State Assembly contest.

She declared that the professinalism being displayed by the Independent National Electoral Commission and security forces, has positively rebranded the country’s electoral system.

Particularly, Mrs Afuye saluted the electoral body for quick deplopment of voting materials in all the units in the election, describing this as a signal that Nigeria’s election, has substantially aligned with the international best practices.

The Deputy Governor, also saluted the security agencies for enforcing restriction of movement and providing water-forced security cover in all the polling units for the electorate to discharge their franchise rights.

The Deputy Governor, spoke after voting at about 9:33am, at Atiba /Aafin Ward 001, Akamija unit 003, at Ikere Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area of the State in the House of Assembly election.

Only the House of Assembly election is holding in Ekiti, as INEC had last year June 18 conducted an off-season governorship poll won by Governor Biodun Oyebanji .

Appraising the conduct of the election, the Deputy Governor, said prompt deployment of materials and personnel by INEC often encourage wider and robust participation in election.

She added that such patriotic spirit, also helps in surmounting the challenge of voter apathy widely recognised as an malaise crippling the system.

In the same vein, Mrs Afuye, saluted the professionalism being displayed by combined forces of security men deployed for the assembly poll, saying no incidence of harassment of voters or violence was reported in the last presidential/National Assembly poll.

The Ekiti’s number two citizen, urged the security personnel to maintain the same feat in today’s election.

She said; “This election is very dear to Mr Governor, Hon Biodun Oyebanji. It is the assembly that will work with him for smooth running of our government.

“However, I have no doubt that our candidates will win all the 26 assembly seats across our constituencies because of the good work this government has been doing”.

On the conduct of the poll, Mrs Afuye said; “From what I have heard and gathered from some units across the state, the exercise has been largely smooth and orderly and this is due largely to the high level of professionalism of the INEC as a superintending authority and the complementary roles being played by the security agencies.

“This moderate but appealing turnout of voters could be largely hinged on the fact that the security agencies are not harassing anyone

and The BVAS is working according to specifications. The process was smooth.

“I hope that all the stakeholders participating in this election will continue this way, so that the election can be successful for our nation to be progressive and peaceful “, she stated.