Assassination: Further attempt on Oborevwhori ‘ll attract serious consequences — Mayor of Urhoboland

The Mayor of Urhoboland, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro has warned against further attacks on the governorship candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State, Hon Sheriff Oborevwhori, stressing that the Sunday night assassination attempt on the governorship hopeful was one crime too many.

His Excellency stated this in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the end of a stakeholders meeting, adding that if the oppositions are not afraid of their imminent defeat at the coming gubernatorial poll in the state, attempts wouldn’t be made on his life.

He insisted that no matter the threats to the lawmaker, who is the Speaker of the state House of Assembly wouldn’t be necessary to threaten, a further attack on him will attract terrible consequences for the plotters.

Akpodoro, a staunch supporter of the PDP hopeful, who is also the National Coordinator of the National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A, stated that the Coalition have their suspicion and at the right time will make further revelations on the development.

The ex-agitator stated that election should not be seen as a do-or-die affair, but a game of conflict of interests, with political gladiators learning how best to play the game devoid of violent attacks on one another, adding that Oborevwhori is not wrong to offer himself for the service of his people through the democratic process.

The Mayor said, “Democracy is all competition and the winner at the end of the day gets the job to serve his people and in this contest, no good democrat should go for the jugular of the other,” noting that, “Only failures resort to violence on their opponents.”

“The people of Delta State need peace and not war, but for desperadoes in the race, they want to foist themselves on the people undeservedly.

Oborevwhori had been attacked on January 11, 2023, with another attempt last Sunday.

“If they want trouble, we shall give them the same even though we are lovers of peace but won’t allow any person or group of persons turn Urhobo nation to the theatre of war,” he said.

He called on the youths of the state to rally support for the Okpe-born politician and resist attempts to deny them the best candidate among all the contestants for a better state and people.

“The time,” according to him, “has come for a crucial decision to be made through the ballot for electorates to choose who rules them from May 29, 2023, going forward,” even as he called for massive votes for the lawmaker.