ASLTON elects new exco

The association of Science Laboratory Technologists of Nigeria (ASLTON), recently during its biennial delegates meeting held at the National Institute for Pharmaceutical research and development Idu, area of the federal capital city, Abuja, conducted an election to choose new national officers to pilot the affairs of the association for the next three years.

Mr. Ayotunde Omorilewa, FISLT, of the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, emerged as the new national President of the association.

Other officers that emerged are, Mrs. Lateefat Giwa , Mr. Wilson Umoru, Mr. Innocent Ajawobu, Mr. Peter Jeje, Mrs. Aisha Abubakar, Mr. Lawrence Ewhere, Mr. Nanle Damos and Mr.Gbenga Adeyemi as first and second vice president, general Secretary, treasurer, financial secretary, public relation officer and first and second ex-officio respectively, from different geo-political zones of the federation.

The Association of Science Laboratory Technologists of Nigeria (ASLTON), is the welfare arm of the Nigerian Institute of Science Laboratory Technology (NISLT), a body established by Act 12 of 2003 of the National Assembly to license and certify professional Scientist/Technologists.

The core mandate of NISLT is to advance science laboratory technology profession through her registered and chartered members, effective and efficient management and administration of all science laboratories across the country.

There is no gain saying in categorically stating that Science Laboratory profession covers all facet of human endeavor including and not limited to health, production, agriculture, oil and gas, environmental, equipment and instrumentation Technology.

In his remark during the delegate meeting, the Director General/CEO/Registrar of NISLT, Mr. Hezekiah Gbadegesin, charged all licensed members to live up to the expectation of the profession in all their various places of engagement.

He also highlighted the various achievement of the Institute in the last few months while promising that quackery will soon be a thing of the past in the profession. Likewise, the chairman of the council, Elder Olu Ajayi, enjoined all chartered members to always conduct themselves in an orderly manner, as the profession is known for its ability to maintain peace at all times.

He warned against professional misconduct as it would attract serious consequence for whoever engages in such. In his acceptance speech, the new president promised to foster unity among all members of the profession, lead a team that would build massively on the gains of the previous regime, increase the number of branches nationwide, encourage private practitioners and work with the Institute to execute the monitoring and evaluation of Laboratories nationwide.

Speaking further Mr. Omorilewa, who is equally a Fellow of the Institute (FISLT) said the profession is set to show the way out of over dependence on foreign materials and equipment’s through innovative and concise technological breakthroughs from its members. He further said that entrepreneurial skills would be employed to empower and position its members for the challenge of making Nigeria better.