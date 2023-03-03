Home » News » Asha Gangali signs multi-million naira record deal with Califonia based record label
News

March 3, 2023

Asha Gangali signs multi-million naira record deal with Califonia based record label

Afropop Crooner and Showbiz Mogul , Asha Gangali has announced on his Verified Instagram page that he has released his much anticipated Smash Single “KAYEFI”  which is currently streaming on all Digital platforms

Gangali also revealed that he has signed a Multi-Million Naira Recording Deal with AFROPOLITAN MUZIK , an Independent Record Label based in Los Angeles , California USA, under a Joint Venture with  Lagos based Entertainment and Talent Marketing Agency  ROC DA MIC AFRICA

AFROPOLITAN MUZIK is is as Record Label that specializes in  signing Afropbeats Acts  with global mainstream appeal.

According to “GANGALI” signing this new deal will open lots of doors for me globally as an Afrobeats Artist.

Related News

Asha Gangali also made his acting debut as JAGUN on Netflix  Crime Thriller “ SHANTY TOWN”

GANGALI is currently in the studio working on  his forthcoming body of work , OSTOPOLOS EP , scheduled for release in April 2023 under the  AFROPOLITAN MUZIK / ROC DA MIC AFRICA imprint.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.

Comments are closed.