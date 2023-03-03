Asha Gangali signs multi-million naira record deal with Califonia based record label

Afropop Crooner and Showbiz Mogul , Asha Gangali has announced on his Verified Instagram page that he has released his much anticipated Smash Single “KAYEFI” which is currently streaming on all Digital platforms

Gangali also revealed that he has signed a Multi-Million Naira Recording Deal with AFROPOLITAN MUZIK , an Independent Record Label based in Los Angeles , California USA, under a Joint Venture with Lagos based Entertainment and Talent Marketing Agency ROC DA MIC AFRICA

AFROPOLITAN MUZIK is is as Record Label that specializes in signing Afropbeats Acts with global mainstream appeal.

According to “GANGALI” signing this new deal will open lots of doors for me globally as an Afrobeats Artist.

Asha Gangali also made his acting debut as JAGUN on Netflix Crime Thriller “ SHANTY TOWN”

GANGALI is currently in the studio working on his forthcoming body of work , OSTOPOLOS EP , scheduled for release in April 2023 under the AFROPOLITAN MUZIK / ROC DA MIC AFRICA imprint.