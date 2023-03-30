Ascribing ethno-religious motives to ‘Obidient’ movement will fail — OBI

By John Alechenu

The presidential candidate of Labour Party and leader of ‘Obidient’ movement in Nigeria and the diaspora, Mr. Peter Obi, has said attempts to ascribe religious, ethnic, and other parochial interests to the movement would fail.

Obi, in a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle yesterday, said there was no looking back on the movement’s goal of taking back Nigeria because the time is now.

He said: “In the life of every nation, there is a turning point. For Nigeria, that time is now; a time to save Nigeria, save our democracy, and give the Nigerian youths hope. The Obidient Movement has been the arrowhead in the take-back Nigeria mission.

The former Anambra State governor further explained that his role in the movement was to provide leadership: “My role in the Movement is that of a focal point. As I’ve always stressed, Nigeria remains a secular state. As such, the movement is not about my tribe or my religion, and it is not an Igbo agenda or in any way, to Christianise Nigeria.

“My aspiration is for a new Nigeria, where the children of a nobody will become somebody.

“A nation anchored on national interests, and not sectional interests; where the entire youths from the six geopolitical zones will have a sense of belonging in the affairs of their country,” Obi tweeted. He said his ambition to provide leadership for Nigeria was borne out of a desire to build a united and indivisible country.

Obi made reference to events in Scotland where a 37-year-old, Humza Yousaf is set to become Scotland’s first minister, having won the keenly contested SNP’s leadership contest. ”Born to Pakistani parents, who emigrated to Scotland in the 60s, Yousaf is from the ethnic minority and a Muslim.

“I have always maintained that Nigerians must rise above ethnicity, religion, and sectarian politics in matters of governance; and that the leadership selection process must be strictly based on character, competence, capacity, and compassion, only then, shall our democracy flourish, and our society progress.”

”Contextually, the Scottish reality is instructive and presents us with some lessons learned and missed opportunities,” he added.