Asclepius Consulting marks World Tuberculosis day

By Gabriel Olawale

World Tuberculosis Day is observed annually on March 24 to raise awareness about Tuberculosis and efforts to end the global epidemic.

Tuberculosis (TB) is caused by bacteria and it most often affects the lungs. TB is spread through the air when people with lung TB cough, sneeze or spit. A person needs to inhale only a few germs to become infected.

Speaking during the 2023 World Tuberculosis Day commemoration, Manager, Health & Well-Being, Asclepius Consulting, Dr. Tosin Longe said that every year, 10 million people fall ill with tuberculosis (TB).

He regretted that despite being a preventable and curable disease, 1.5 million people die from TB each year – making it the world’s top infectious killer.

”TB is the leading cause of death of people with HIV and also a major contributor to antimicrobial resistance.

“Most of the people who fall ill with TB live in low- and middle-income countries, but TB is present all over the world. About half of all people with TB can be found in 8 countries: Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines and South Africa.

“About a quarter of the global population is estimated to have been infected with TB bacteria, but most people will not go on to develop TB disease and some will clear the infection. Those who are infected but not (yet) ill with the disease cannot transmit it.

“People infected with TB bacteria have a 5 to 10 percent lifetime risk of falling ill with TB. Those with compromised immune systems, such as people living with HIV, malnutrition or diabetes, or people who use tobacco, have a higher risk of falling ill.

“World Tuberculosis Day 2023, with the theme ‘Yes! We can end TB!’, aims to inspire hope and encourage high-level leadership, increased investments, faster uptake of new WHO recommendations, adoption of innovations, accelerated action, and multisectoral collaboration to combat the Tuberculosis epidemic. This year is critical, with opportunities to raise visibility and political commitment at the 2023 UN High-Level Meeting on TB.” He explained.