Arsenal to face another charge over wild celebration

By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Arsenal are to be charged for a second time in less than a month as the English Football Association (FA) are looking into the ‘wild’ celebration that erupted following Reiss Nelson’s 97th-minute winner against Bournemouth.

Arsenal’s hard fighting sealed three points with a stunning goal from academy player Nelson, coming back from 2-0 to 3-2 in stoppage time, conceding a goal 11 seconds into the game from the away side.

The late-goal on Sunday sparked celebrations that were not of ‘responsible manners’ from Gunner’s coaching staff and substitutes.

The celebration was said to have sparked chaotic scenes from the home side with players and staff rushing unto the pitch after the goal.

The FA are still investigating and have not handed any punishment to them for now and have also not been asked for observations on the incident.

This is could be the second fine that they’ll receive in less than a month, the first one coming from their 3-1 loss to defending champions, Manchester City for failure to control the players.

The Emirates side were hit with a £65,000 fine and City was also charged £75,000.

An additional £20,000 fine was put down for a disciplinary case filed against Arsenal in an FA cup tie against Oxford United.

Another one of their fines this season was against Newcastle which was also misconduct of players when they eagerly protested over a penalty to the official.

They go back to action on Thursday night when the 13-times English Champions travel to Portugal for the first Leg of their Europa League clash against Sporting Lisbon