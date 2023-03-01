Armed herders kill BSCVGs member, six others in fresh attack on Benue villages

.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A member of the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, BSCVGs and six others have been reportedly killed by suspected armed herdsmen in a fresh attack on Tse Fela in Mbabuande Council Ward and Tse Akyegh in Ikaaghev Council Ward of Gwer West Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

It was gathered that the BSCVG member who was killed in the attack was the Ward Commander of the Guards.

It would be recalled that the two Council Wards had not long ago suffered the same fate when the marauders sacked several villages in the area killing many and rendering hundreds of families homeless.

According to the source in the area, the marauders who stormed the villages at about 3pm Tuesday attacked the villages simultaneously from two fronts, killing anyone the caught up with.

He said, “It was more of a coordinated attack because they came from neighbouring Nasarawa state at the same time and attacked the two villages. They came shooting sporadically and anyone that could not escape was killed.

“They killed the Ward Head of BSCVGs and six others for no reason because we had no previous incidents with them. In fact they were the ones who few weeks back also attacked our people without any reason.

“But before this latest indent some people noticed strange movements in the villages and they raised the alarmed which helped most of the people to flee for their lives but those that could not escape quickly ended up being killed.”

The District Head of Ikaaghev, Chief Adi-Bata who confirm the Killing of people in his district said if the alarm had not been raised to alert the people, the casualty figure would have been much higher.

Chief Bata appealed to security agencies to intensify patrols in the area to save the people from the bloodthirsty marauders.

Confirming the development, the Chairman of the LGA, Mr. Andrew Ayande who said seven persons were killed in the attack added that the communities had been deserted.

“I am sad because the Fulanis are on a mission to chase us away from our communities. It is just sad because these attacks are happening repeatedly.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene said she was yet to receive details of the incident.