Arise Monalisa Foundation celebrates Women’s History Month with ‘entrepreneurs’ event

By Victoria Ojeme

March is Women’s History Month and the Arise Monalisa Foundation (AMF) is using it to celebrate female entrepreneurs, who are breaking forth in a male-dominated industry from diverse fields.

The event coincides with the United Nations International Women’s Day which is observed on March 8 every year.

Women’s History Month is a celebration of women’s contributions to history, culture and society and has been observed annually and this year from Wednesday, March 1 – Friday, March 231, 2023.

A statement released by the AMF said “The world comes together for IWD to celebrate women’s achievements and enforce a commitment to women’s equality. As part of events marking the ongoing International Women’s Day 2023 celebration, and also Women’s History Month, Arise Monalisa Foundation (AMF) is pleased to announce that the Foundation will be organising an event to support the theme and celebrate the contributions of women.

“Tagged ‘Equity versus Equality, Redefining Gender Roles,’ the event which will take place on Sunday 26th of March, 2023 is billed to celebrate International Women’s Day, and also Women’s History Month. With the sub-theme “Embracing Equity (Empower One Woman Empower Generations)”, preceding the event is a Green Carpet session for 11:30 am while the main event is scheduled for 12:30 pm at the Envoy Hotel, CBD Abuja.”

According to the organisers, highlights of the event will include Networking sessions, Charity events, and Product Showcase and services.

On this significant occasion, according to the Founder of AMF, the renowned Humanitarian Nollywood Actor and producer, Monalisa Chinda, the event will be celebrating female entrepreneurs from diverse fields who are breaking forth in a male-dominated industry. However, there’s a twist to this remarkable event as it will also celebrate male folks.

“We will also be celebrating men who have embraced their feminist sides and are proudly strutting their stuff in otherwise female-dominated industries. And at the end of this event, we will be reaching out to the less privileged ones. We are banking on the support of the friends and stakeholders of the foundation to donate food items, money, clothing, books and anything that you have that you are no longer using,” she said.

She added that “International Women’s Day has occurred for well over a century, with the first IWD gathering in 1911 supported by over a million people. Today, IWD belongs to all groups collectively everywhere. IWD is not country, group or organization specific.”

With the mission to inspire hope, promote creativity and create opportunities, the Arise Monalisa Foundation has over the years, actively worked in association with other well-meaning organisations to provide empowerment initiatives for indigent women, youths and children in Nigeria.