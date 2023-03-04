Argentine president assures Messi’s safety after gunmen attack

Following the Thursday attack on Lionel Messi’s in-law’s store, the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández said action will be take by the authorities and protection will be assured for his family.

President Fernandez wasted no time in addressing the issue and has taken action to ease the mind of the Antonella Rocuzzo family.

He told Infobae, “[On Thursday] I woke up with very ugly news. I immediately contacted [Mayor Pablo Javkin] [and] I spoke directly with the chief of staff.

“I told him that something else will have to be done. We are doing a lot, but obviously, something more will have to be done.

“The problem of violence and organized crime is very serious,” he ended.

The name of the store attacked is “Unico’ centered in Rosario, where 14 shots were reportedly fired. according to bystanders; the attackers also left a note that stated, “Messi, we are waiting for you. Javkin [Rosario’s mayor Pablo Javkin] is a drug dealer. He is not going to look after you.” the note stated.