Argentina rename training center after Lionel Messi

The Argentine Football Association head, Chiqui Tapia has announced that Argentina’s training center would be named after Lionel Messi.

Chiqui relayed the announcement through his official Twitter account that the once-known ” Casa de Ezeiza” was changed to “Lionel Andres Messi”.

“We lived a historic day in our Casa de Ezeiza, which from today will be renamed Lionel Andrés Messi, in homage to the best player in the world.

“I want to thank all the managers, players, and employees of @afa for having been with us, once again,’ the tweet reads..

This comes after Messi reached a milestone after scoring his 800 career goal via a last-ditch free-kick in Argentina’s 2-0 win over Panama on Friday.

The PSG star was eminently at the forefront of Argentina’s success during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring seven goals, including a brace in the final, and provided three assists.