Aregbesola greets Tinubu, says election a call to serve Nigeria

The Minister of the Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has congratulated the President -elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his victory at the poll.

In a statement issued by his office in Abuja on Friday, the Minister charged the new leader, saying his election as the nation’s president is a call to serve the country.

Aregbesola in the statement made available to newsmen in Abuja also enjoined Tinubu remember his days of advocacy for the enthronement for civil rule, adding that history beckons on him to rework Nigeria to the path of greatness.

While tracing the political trajectory of Tinubu saying the former Lagos State governor is well equipped to lead the based on solid managerial and political pedigree.

“This victory is a call to duty. It is my wish that with this victory comes the consolidation of eight years of massive infrastructure development of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.” The Minister said.

The Minister also called on Bola Tinubu to ensure that democracy is deepened in the country under his watch as the nation’s helms man.

He further charges Tinubu to ensure that Nigeria meets her historic responsibilities of leading Africa and other black countries of the world to greatness.